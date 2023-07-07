Baipan Bhari Deva Week 1 Box Office: Marathi comedy-drama records excellent week 1; Netts Rs 10.35 crores

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva, based on the story of 6 women and their efforts to amend their relationship when they re-unite for a local competition, is doing excellent business at the Marathi box office. The film has netted over Rs 10 crores in its first week itself and the interesting part here is that the day seven collections are higher than the first day collections. The film is heading towards yet another solid week at the box office and this is despite some stiff competition from films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny.

Baipan Bhari Deva Has Collected Rs 10.35 Crores Nett At The Indian Box Office In Week 1

Baipan Bhari Deva opened to collections of Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The word-of-mouth for the film was very good as a result of which it more than doubled on Saturday to collect Rs 2.10 crores. It saw its biggest day on Sunday as it netted Rs 2.80 crores for a first weekend of Rs 5.90 crores nett. It held well on Monday to collect 80 lakhs. After Monday, the film was on a rise for 2 consecutive days. It netted Rs 1.10 crores on Tuesday and Rs 1.45 crores on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film came back to Tuesday levels, thus packing a week 1 total of Rs 10.35 crores in the state of Maharashtra. The advances for the second weekend suggest that the film has enough steam to match week 1 numbers.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Saturday: Rs 2.10 crores

Rs 2.10 crores Sunday: Rs 2.80 crores

Rs 2.80 crores Monday: Rs 80 lakhs

Rs 80 lakhs Tuesday: Rs 1.10 crores

Rs 1.10 crores Wednesday: Rs 1,45 crores

Rs 1,45 crores Thursday: Rs 1.10 crores

Total = Rs 10.35 crores nett in 5 days

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

