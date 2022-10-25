Opening Day Box Office Trends: Ram Setu headed for a Rs 15 crore day – Akshay Kumar gets spot bookings again

The Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is headed for a fair opening as the early trends indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 14.50 to 16.50 crore The film was released with negligible advance bookings and it’s the walk-in audience that is driving the business of Ram Setu. All through the pandemic, Akshay Kumar films have released with rather slow advances but opened better than what the advance booking suggested due to the walk-in on the day audience. This trend usually happens with stars who have a following in the mass belts and a detailed glance at the pockets where the film has done well indicates that the business is driven by Khiladi’s audience in tier 2 and 3 centers.

The trend till evening suggests that the three national chains will clock a combined first-day figure of around Rs 7.00 crore, and this should account for around 45 percent of total business. The opening is better than what the advances suggested and can be termed a fair number, but there is still a long route ahead for Ram Setu. It’s important for this Abhishek Sharma directorial to hold steady through the festive period to hit a century at the box office. The early morning shows in multiplexes took a slow start, but the film started to gain momentum from 10.30 am, with the strongest numbers coming in the window of 12 noon and 6.30 pm.