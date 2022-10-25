Opening Day Box Office Trends: Ram Setu headed for a Rs 15 crore day – Akshay Kumar gets spot bookings again
Ram Setu has emerged as the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar in 2022, thereby surpassing Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchan Pandey. Read the detailed report.
The Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is headed for a fair opening as the early trends indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 14.50 to 16.50 crore The film was released with negligible advance bookings and it’s the walk-in audience that is driving the business of Ram Setu. All through the pandemic, Akshay Kumar films have released with rather slow advances but opened better than what the advance booking suggested due to the walk-in on the day audience. This trend usually happens with stars who have a following in the mass belts and a detailed glance at the pockets where the film has done well indicates that the business is driven by Khiladi’s audience in tier 2 and 3 centers.
The trend till evening suggests that the three national chains will clock a combined first-day figure of around Rs 7.00 crore, and this should account for around 45 percent of total business. The opening is better than what the advances suggested and can be termed a fair number, but there is still a long route ahead for Ram Setu. It’s important for this Abhishek Sharma directorial to hold steady through the festive period to hit a century at the box office. The early morning shows in multiplexes took a slow start, but the film started to gain momentum from 10.30 am, with the strongest numbers coming in the window of 12 noon and 6.30 pm.
Ram Setu emerges the second biggest Hindi Film Opener of 2022
Ram Setu has taken the second biggest opening for an outright Hindi film in 2022 after Brahmastra, surpassing the likes of Shamshera, Vikram Vedha, Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchan Pandey and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It’s also the biggest opener of the year for Akshay Kumar, bettering his previous best, Bachchan Pandey, which had opened around the Rs 12.25 crore mark. Interestingly, none of the Khiladi films had encouraging advances, and the business was driven by the audience in mass belts through spot bookings.
The start can be considered to be borderline good, given that the film was released with minimal promotions, and didn’t even have any music to amp up the reach. It’s also more or less in sync with what Pinkvilla expected in their pre-release analysis. But just a decent to a good start isn’t enough, as the real challenge for Ram Setu will begin from tomorrow. A positive talk among the audience will ensure a healthy trend and take the film in the black and the hold tomorrow will give us an indication of where it’s headed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
Note: These are numbers estimated based on early trends. Final estimates will be out by mid-night.
Also Read| Ram Setu Movie Review: The novel idea of this Akshay Kumar film gets diluted in execution