EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Ali Abbas Zafar’s action comedy to be made on Rs 300 crore budget

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time on a big budget action comedy to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. And now, we can inform our readers that the action comedy, tentatively titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is all set to be among the costliest Bollywood films with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

“Ali Abbas Zafar has been wanting to make a 2-hero film for a while now, and he got supremely excited on getting this chance of directing two big action stars from different generations. On wrapping up Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor, he will commence work on the pre-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has a certain vision, and is planning to present both Akshay and Tiger in the most heroic possible way,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ali’s emotions are always rooted in reality, and he understands the aspects that excite the audience as far as presentation of a story is concerned. While approx. 60% of the budget has gone in actor fees, over Rs 100 crore will be invested in mounting the film on a lavish scale.

The film will go on floors by late 2022, early 2023 depending on the Covid-19 scenario and is at this point of time planned as a massive festive release in the second half of 2023. Contrary to the speculations, it is not the remake of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but an action comedy centered around these two characters portrayed by Akshay and Tiger. “It’s more on the lines of Bad Boys, than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the source informed, adding further that action aside, comedy too will play a key role in this story.

The film in question will be produced by the Bhagnani’s under their banner, Pooja Entertainment. “The Bhagnani’s have been planning to set up a big two hero film with Akshay for a while now. They were toying around with multiple ideas and it's finally Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has been greenlit by AK,” the source added. According to the source, the other subjects that were offered to Akshay include the official remakes of Burning Train, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“While the producers were looking to make Burning Train with Akshay and Sidharth Malhotra, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake was pitched as a comedy that brings Akshay and Varun Dhawan together. But finally, Akshay has gone ahead with the title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the action-comedy space with Tiger and Ali Abbas,” the source concluded. Even in terms of directors, several names were discussed. At one point of time, the talks were on with Ahmed Khan to mount this action comedy, but it’s finally Ali, who has come on board. “Ahmed too was considered, but things didn’t work out. And that's when they finally got one of the best commercial film directors of today, Ali, on board to direct one of the biggest action comedies of Bollywood.”

Buzz is, both Akshay and Tiger will do a photoshoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan today as the makers are planning to make a big announcement on Republic Day 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

