Oppenheimer & Barbie grow by over 60 percent on 2nd Saturday at Indian box office; Nett Rs 7 & 2.75 crores

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh and Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling observed an excellent growth at the Indian box office on their first Saturday. Despite new found competition in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Bro - The Avatar, the two Hollywood stalwarts not just held their ground but yet again outperformed on the expectations front. The Cillian Murphy starrer netted Rs 7 crores while the Margot Robbie led dramedy packed an excellent Rs 2.75 crores nett.

Oppenheimer Has Secured A Super-Hit Verdict For Itself In India While Barbie Has Also Emerged A Clean Hit

Oppenheimer has secured itself a super-hit verdict in India. It is not just cruising towards the Rs 100 crore nett India club but is also set to become the highest a Hollywood grosser of the year in India, ahead of Mission Impossible 7 and Fast X. Barbie released in barely 800 to 900 screens and still the film is well on course to do over Rs 40 crores nett in India. Doing the numbers that it has done with just a handful of screens means that it is a hit as well. At the global box office, Barbie has caused absolute carnage as it is on course to become the highest grossing film of the year. Oppenheimer is doing blistering business too despite it holding limited appeal, much thanks to the brand value that Christopher Nolan enjoys. It aims to end its global business ahead of mass pleasers like Mission Impossible 7 and even Fast X.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

- Rs. 14.50 crores Day 2 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 3 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crores

- Rs 6.75 crores Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crores

- Rs 6.25 crores Day 6 - Rs 5.75 crores

- Rs 5.75 crores Day 7 - Rs 5.25 crores

- Rs 5.25 crores Day 8 - Rs 4.40 crores

- Rs 4.40 crores Day 9 - Rs 7 crores

Total = Rs 84.10 crores nett in 9 days in India

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores

- Rs. 4.40 crores Day 2 - Rs 6 crores

- Rs 6 crores Day 3 - Rs 6.70 crores

- Rs 6.70 crores Day 4 - Rs 2.20 crores

- Rs 2.20 crores Day 5 - Rs 2.20 crores

- Rs 2.20 crores Day 6 - Rs 2 crores

- Rs 2 crores Day 7 - Rs 1.75 crores

- Rs 1.75 crores Day 8 - Rs 1.50 crores

Rs 1.50 crores Day 9 - Rs 2.75 crores

Total = Rs 29.50 crores nett in 9 days in India

About Oppenheimer And Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer And Barbie

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you.

