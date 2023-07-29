Box Office India: Oppenheimer & Barbie brave Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with solid hold on 2nd Friday

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh and Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling did extremely well in their first week at the Indian box office. Both the films faced capacity restrictions in many centers over the first week and the issue persists in the second week as well. The hold on 2nd Friday in India is simply remarkable. Despite losing a chunk of screens to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While the Christopher Nolan film collected Rs 4.50 crores nett on 2nd Friday, the Greta Gerwig directorial collected Rs 1.50 crores nett. Oppenheiemer cruising towards not just entering the Rs 100 crore nett India club but also becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film of the year in India. Barbie with very limited exhibition is heading towards a total of around Rs 40 crores nett in India.

Oppenheimer and Barbie Are The Biggest Blockbusters Of The Summer At The Global Box Office

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie are heading towards unprecedented global numbers. Despite being an R rated docu-drama, the Christopher Nolan directorial is on course to pipe a total of around 700 million worldwide. Greta Gerwig's film is in a league of its own. It shall emerge as the highest grossing film of the year, ahead of The Super Mario Bros Movie. The summer has been dominated by these two films and of course Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse. (in terms of return on investment). There is another film by the name of Sound Of Freedom but anomalous activity has been observed for the same.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

- Rs. 14.50 crores Day 2 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 3 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crores

- Rs 6.75 crores Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crores

- Rs 6.25 crores Day 6 - Rs 5.75 crores

- Rs 5.75 crores Day 7 - Rs 5.25 crores

- Rs 5.25 crores Day 8 - Rs 4.50 crores

Total = Rs 77 crores nett in 8 days in India

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores

- Rs. 4.40 crores Day 2 - Rs 6 crores

- Rs 6 crores Day 3 - Rs 6.70 crores

- Rs 6.70 crores Day 4 - Rs 2.20 crores

- Rs 2.20 crores Day 5 - Rs 2.20 crores

- Rs 2.20 crores Day 6 - Rs 2 crores

- Rs 2 crores Day 7 - Rs 1.75 crores

- Rs 1.75 crores Day 8 - Rs 1.50 crores

Total = Rs 26.75 crores nett in 8 days in India

About Oppenheimer And Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer And Barbie

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer & Barbie do very well at Indian box office in week 1; Collect 72.50 and 25.25 crores respectively