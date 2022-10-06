Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) Box Office: Mani Ratnam's epic grows by 40 percent on Dussehra day

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki's novel of the same name, is a periodical epic film which boasts of an ensemble cast of Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi. The film opened to excellent figures in the southern states while it opened fairly for its Hindi version. The film mustered an opening of around Rs. 1.85 crore nett on its first day in Hindi, which isn't too bad given that the film lacked face value to drive the film in the north and that it was solely dependent on scale and execution.

The film rallied well over the weekend with good, healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film dropped only by 30 percent on Monday when compared to Friday and then grew by around 10 percent on Tuesday. On the Dussehra day, Ponniyin Selvan almost matched its Saturday numbers as it grew by a very good 40 percent, to add Rs. 2.25 - 2.55 crore nett. The growth was expected but this level of growth just puts the film in a very good position as it enters week 2. The numbers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 on Dussehra are higher than the opening day of another Pan-India film Godfather, which has opened between Rs. 75 lakh and 90 lakh on its first Day. It is to be seen how the film trends on Thursday and over the weekend.