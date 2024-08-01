WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates elegance as she returns in style from New York with daughter Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan frequently attends events and enjoys vacations with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, they vacationed in New York, and photos of Aishwarya posing with a fan went viral on social media. Now, after her trip, she has returned to the city and was recently seen at the airport with Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from New York vacation with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoyed a holiday in New York with her daughter Aaradhya, and their photos quickly went viral on social media. While Aishwarya was in New York, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, remained in India. Now back in India, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport.

Aishwarya radiated elegance in a black outfit, looking every bit the queen, while Aaradhya looked lovely in a cozy lavender sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. She smiled at the cameras as they made their way through the airport, with Aishwarya protectively holding her daughter’s arm.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's separate appearances at Anant-Radhika's wedding

This appearance garnered attention as it came after Aishwarya and Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding separately on July 12. Abhishek attended with his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and his sister Shweta Bachchan's family, while Aishwarya arrived with Aaradhya.

Advertisement

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on professional front

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Released last year, the film was a hit at the box office.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya wins internet with her sweet gesture for injured mom; fans call her ‘kind’