Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film on track to become SUPER HIT overseas

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is on track to emerge as a SUPER HIT overseas. The Karan Johar directorial showed promise with a good trajectory during the weekend and has now consolidated its position by staying steady on the first two weekdays. The film grossed USD 800K on Tuesday, going slightly up from Monday, which brings its five days overseas collections to USD 5.65 million. The growth came in North America and Australia where Tuesday is discount tickets day while other markets remained flat or had minor drops from Monday. RARKPK is now projected to reach USD 6.75 million by the end of the first week. From there USD 10 million is all but locked, with a likely finish at over USD 12 million. That will be similar to the final number of Karan Johar's previous release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, despite starting almost half of that film on the first day.

The box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the overseas box office are as follows:

Friday: USD 1.10 million

Saturday: USD 1.50 million

Sunday: USD 1.50 million

Monday: USD 0.75 million

Tuesday: USD 0.80 million

Total: USD 5.65 million / Rs. 46.50 crores

The film is performing best in the United Kingdom while North America is the biggest market nominally with USD 2.43 million. In the UK, the film has grossed GBP 540K so far and shall easily go over GBP 1.25 million in the full run, possibly as high as GBP 1.50 million, which is a BLOCKBUSTER number today. The United Kingdom has been a declining market for quite some time now, read more about it here. Karan Johar films have historically performed best in the market, with legendary blockbusters like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham doing GBP 2.50 million back in 2001. Now when the market has gone down, the director is still able to pull blockbuster numbers.

Australia has also picked up well after a soft start, posting strong collections on Monday and Tuesday. It is here the film is probably hit worst by limited screening due to Hollywood blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating the showcasing. The five days collections are AUD 560K, the film stands a chance to reach AUD 1.25 million plus in full run, which will be a strong finish after an underwhelming AUD 112K opening day. The Middle East is low though UAE has performed well since Saturday and now weekdays are holding very well.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: USD 2.43 million

Middle East: USD 1.35 million approx

Australia: USD 0.37 million

New Zealand: USD 0.12 million

United Kingdom: USD 0.69 million

Europe: USD 0.32 million

Rest of World: USD 0.35 million

Total: USD 5.65 million

