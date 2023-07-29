Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer film collects $1.15 million overseas first day

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had a decent start overseas, with early numbers pointing towards a $1.15-1.20 million opening day, subject to where actuals in the Middle East land. The opening day numbers are the fourth best of the year for Bollywood films, behind Pathaan, Adipurush and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Adipurush, however, had a bulk of the collection coming from the Telugu version, considering just the Hindi version, RARKPK is higher. The film is projected to collect $3.75-4 million over the weekend internationally.

The top market for the film was North America, where it collected nearly half-million dollars, better than $305K by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand were similar to KKBKKJ. The major shortfall came in the Middle East, where KKBKKJ boosted by Eid collected $730K whereas RARKPK is expected to collect only around half of that amount.

The film's director, Karan Johar, boasts a remarkable track record overseas, delivering some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. These films featured Shah Rukh Khan, who has a very strong clout overseas. Even setting aside the Shah Rukh Khan starrers, Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil performed exceptionally well in 2016, opening to $2.80 million. It is therefore that the expectations from Karan Johar films are to be better than decent overseas.

The territorial breakdown for first-day overseas box office collections of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: $475,000

Middle East: $350,000 approx

Australia: $75,000

New Zealand: $20,000

United Kingdom: $105,000

Europe: $70,000

Rest of World: $80,000

Total: $1,175,000 / Rs. 9.60 crores

