Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 5 India Box Office: Karan Johar's directorial collects Rs 7 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The film got unanimously positive reviews and that helped it get good momentum after an under par start. After collecting Rs 44.50 crores nett in its first weekend, the film held decently but steadily over Monday and Tuesday. A 7 crore Tuesday has taken the box office total of the film to Rs 58 crores and by the end of week 1, the target will be to close in on Rs 70 crores nett. There have been corporate bookings for the film through the weekend and they continued on Monday and Tuesday. It now remains to be seen when do the block bookings stop from the makers end.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Trending Steadily At The Box Office In India But Internationally, It Is Performing Exceptionally

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is trending steadily at the box office and the good word of mouth is clearly visible. However, the ticket feeding from the maker's end to boost the domestic collections is just sad to see. Such acts can help create a positive narrative around the film but they don't help in dodging reality. Talking about the overseas numbers, the film is doing excellent business and by the way it has held on Monday and Tuesday, it is nothing but assured that it will do a business of over 10 million dollars internationally. The collections internationally will be instrumental in making the film a 200 crore plus worldwide grosser.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Rs 10.50 crores Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Rs 15.50 crores Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Rs 18.50 crores Monday : Rs 6.50 crores

: Rs 6.50 crores Tuesday: Rs 7 crores

Total = Rs 58 crores nett in India after 5 days

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh plays a flamboyant Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt essays the role of an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

