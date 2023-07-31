Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film has a good weekend of $4 million overseas

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a good weekend at the box office internationally as it grossed $4.20 million (Rs. 34.50 crores) approx. Combined with Rs. 52.50 crores in India, the worldwide weekend of the film amounted to Rs. 87 crores approx. The first weekend will be the second or third highest of the year depending on whether actuals land it over or under Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

From where the film started on Friday, it was quite likely that it would have ended below the $4 million mark but the film showed a very good trajectory over the weekend with many markets going UP on Sunday from Saturday and that pushed it over the $4 million mark. In some markets, the film could have used better showcasing as occupancies were better than what collections would suggest, which also probably added to a better trend due to spillover. This positive trend now positions the film with a solid chance of reaching the $10 million mark in full run, which has been very rare in recent times with only two Hindi films managing to reach there in the last three years.

North America contributed the best for the film with nearly $1.70 million over the weekend. The film stayed almost flat on Sunday from Saturday which is a very good sign for legs. The Middle East grossed an est. $1.10 million, with UAE doing very well on Saturday and Sunday. The United Kingdom did quite well with £360K weekend and stands a chance to go over the £1 million mark in the full run. The United Kingdom has been a declining market for quite some time now, read more about it here. Brahmastra, which did big numbers in most markets, barely breached the £1 million mark there, so if Rocky Rani could do that, it would be a really strong performance.

The film's director, Karan Johar, boasts a remarkable track record overseas, delivering some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. The opening of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani adds to that given how the Bollywood overseas market has struggled post CoVID.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: $1,675,000

Middle East: $1,100,000 approx

Australia: $270,000

New Zealand: $90,000

United Kingdom: $465,000

Europe: $250,000

Rest of World: $350,000

Total: $4,200,000 / Rs. 34.50 crores

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also known as RRKPK, is a Bollywood romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.