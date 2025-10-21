9 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Vidhrohi to Mathew Thomas’ Nellikkampoyil Night Riders
Still wondering what to watch in theaters this weekend? Here’s a list of South films you need to check out.
Several South Indian films are gearing up to hit the big screens this week, ranging from crime thrillers to horror comedies. If you're confused about what to watch, here's a curated list of releases you can catch in theaters this week.
9 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week
1. Vidhrohi
- Cast: Ravi Prakash, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Charishma Sreekhar, Sai Keerthana Swargam, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandan
- Director: Venkata Subramanyam Vijjana
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Vidhrohi is a Telugu-language crime thriller starring Ravi Prakash in the lead role. The film follows CI Karthik, a brave and strict officer tasked with investigating a series of abuse cases suffered by women in their own homes, without their knowledge.
As Karthik launches his secret investigation, he inadvertently triggers a dangerous chain reaction, throwing the case into disarray. The film chronicles how the officer strives to unearth the truth while confronting escalating threats.
2. Billi Chukki Halli Hakki
- Cast: Mahesh Gowdha, Kaajal Kunder, Jahangeer MS, Veena Sunder, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Ravi Bhat
- Director: Mahesh Gowdha
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
After directing the Raj B Shetty, Virginia Rodrigues, and Chaithra J. Achar starrer Mahira, Mahesh Gowdha returns with Billi Chukki Halli Hakki, where he also plays the lead role.
The story follows Shiva, a simple village man living with vitiligo. His life takes an unexpected turn when his marriage is arranged with Kavitha, who accepts him despite his skin condition.
However, Kavitha's superstitions surrounding vitiligo bring emotional turmoil to their relationship. The flick focuses on how the couple overcomes these challenges.
3. Green
- Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar, Dimpy Fadhya, RJ Vikki, Viswanath Mandalika, Shiv Manju
- Director: Raaj Vijay
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes
- Release Date: October 23, 2025
Green is a psychological thriller set in a mysterious, terrifying forest. The cinematic venture delves into the psyche of the protagonist as he confronts his inner demons, driven by fear and loneliness.
As the forest grows darker and more threatening, the line between reality and delusion begins to blur. Can he survive the mental and physical wilderness?
4. Sarala Subbarao
- Cast: Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev
- Director: Manju Swaraj
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Period Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Set in 1970s Mysuru, Sarala Subbarao is a romantic period drama exploring the journey of a married couple, Sarala and Subbarao, as they navigate love, tradition, and personal aspirations.
The movie promises a heartfelt story about enduring family values and questions the sacrifices required to maintain a successful marriage.
5. Aridra
- Cast: Ajay Surya, Navya Shree, Yogeesh Tiptur, Manjesh Gowda, Annapurna Tholishetty, Bhairavi Mahesha
- Director: Ajay Surya
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes
- Release Date: October 23, 2025
Aridra follows Virat, a TV show host who arrives at a haunted house with his crew to shoot a paranormal show, only to discover the ghost of a young girl, Lucky, truly haunts the place.
As they fight to survive, they uncover Lucky's tragic past, sacrificed by greedy men. The film unfolds whether Virat and his crew can bring peace to the malevolent spirit.
6. 1990s
- Cast: R. Arun Kumar, Rani Warad, Shivananda B. Turuvanur, Suprith R, Swapna Shettigar, Dev Rathavara
- Director: Nanda Kumar CM
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Family Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Based on a true incident that occurred in Mysuru, the movie 1990s tells the story of two lovers from conflicting communities. Their bond deepens amid adversity, but societal pressure, prejudice, and tradition challenge their love.
The movie takes us on a journey of whether their relationship will survive or fall apart under the weight of cultural expectations.
7. Tortoise: The Tale of Murders
- Cast: Suraj Setty, Vidya Prabhu, Chillar Manju, Jahangir
- Director: Venkatesh N.
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Tortoise: The Tale of Murders centers on Vicky, a journalist investigating a series of mysterious murders in the city. As he digs deeper, he uncovers shocking secrets that link to the crimes.
The suspense builds as Vicky pieces together the disturbing truth behind the murders.
8. Yaarigu Helbedi
- Cast: Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J. Achar, Comedy Khiladi Appanna, Ashwini Polepalli, Sharath Lohitashwa, Shabareesh Kabbinale
- Director: Shiva Ganesh
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Yaarigu Helbedi is a comedy-drama about a man whose one small lie spirals into chaos, endangering his relationships and future. This light-hearted film examines how far someone will go to protect a secret, and what happens when the truth finally emerges.
The cinematic venture features Chethan Vicky and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Chaithra J. Achar in the lead roles.
9. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders
- Cast: Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim
- Director: Noufal Abdullah
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Release Date: October 24, 2025
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders (also marketed as Night Riders) is a fantasy horror comedy thriller starring Leo and Kumbalangi Nights actor Mathew Thomas.
Postponed earlier to avoid clashing with Kantara: Chapter 1, the movie arrives in theaters this week. The story revolves around Shyam, a lively and charismatic young man who, along with his close friends, sets out to investigate a mysterious darkness haunting the village of Nellikkampoyil, known for having villagers wrapped in age-old myths.
Apart from Mathew, the flick also has Aavesham fame Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and many more in key roles.
