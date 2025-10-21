9 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Vidhrohi to Mathew Thomas’ Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Several South Indian films are gearing up to hit the big screens this week, ranging from crime thrillers to horror comedies. If you're confused about what to watch, here's a curated list of releases you can catch in theaters this week.

9 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week

1. Vidhrohi

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Charishma Sreekhar, Sai Keerthana Swargam, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandan

Ravi Prakash, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Charishma Sreekhar, Sai Keerthana Swargam, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandan Director: Venkata Subramanyam Vijjana

Venkata Subramanyam Vijjana Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Release Date: October 24, 2025

Vidhrohi is a Telugu-language crime thriller starring Ravi Prakash in the lead role. The film follows CI Karthik, a brave and strict officer tasked with investigating a series of abuse cases suffered by women in their own homes, without their knowledge.

As Karthik launches his secret investigation, he inadvertently triggers a dangerous chain reaction, throwing the case into disarray. The film chronicles how the officer strives to unearth the truth while confronting escalating threats.

2. Billi Chukki Halli Hakki

Cast: Mahesh Gowdha, Kaajal Kunder, Jahangeer MS, Veena Sunder, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Ravi Bhat

Mahesh Gowdha, Kaajal Kunder, Jahangeer MS, Veena Sunder, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Ravi Bhat Director: Mahesh Gowdha

Mahesh Gowdha Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 24, 2025

After directing the Raj B Shetty, Virginia Rodrigues, and Chaithra J. Achar starrer Mahira, Mahesh Gowdha returns with Billi Chukki Halli Hakki, where he also plays the lead role.

The story follows Shiva, a simple village man living with vitiligo. His life takes an unexpected turn when his marriage is arranged with Kavitha, who accepts him despite his skin condition.

However, Kavitha's superstitions surrounding vitiligo bring emotional turmoil to their relationship. The flick focuses on how the couple overcomes these challenges.

3. Green

Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar, Dimpy Fadhya, RJ Vikki, Viswanath Mandalika, Shiv Manju

Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar, Dimpy Fadhya, RJ Vikki, Viswanath Mandalika, Shiv Manju Director: Raaj Vijay

Raaj Vijay Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes

1 hour and 54 minutes Release Date: October 23, 2025

Green is a psychological thriller set in a mysterious, terrifying forest. The cinematic venture delves into the psyche of the protagonist as he confronts his inner demons, driven by fear and loneliness.

As the forest grows darker and more threatening, the line between reality and delusion begins to blur. Can he survive the mental and physical wilderness?

4. Sarala Subbarao

Cast: Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev

Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev Director: Manju Swaraj

Manju Swaraj Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Period Family Drama

Romantic Period Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Release Date: October 24, 2025

Set in 1970s Mysuru, Sarala Subbarao is a romantic period drama exploring the journey of a married couple, Sarala and Subbarao, as they navigate love, tradition, and personal aspirations.

The movie promises a heartfelt story about enduring family values and questions the sacrifices required to maintain a successful marriage.

5. Aridra

Cast: Ajay Surya, Navya Shree, Yogeesh Tiptur, Manjesh Gowda, Annapurna Tholishetty, Bhairavi Mahesha

Ajay Surya, Navya Shree, Yogeesh Tiptur, Manjesh Gowda, Annapurna Tholishetty, Bhairavi Mahesha Director: Ajay Surya

Ajay Surya Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Release Date: October 23, 2025

Aridra follows Virat, a TV show host who arrives at a haunted house with his crew to shoot a paranormal show, only to discover the ghost of a young girl, Lucky, truly haunts the place.

As they fight to survive, they uncover Lucky's tragic past, sacrificed by greedy men. The film unfolds whether Virat and his crew can bring peace to the malevolent spirit.

6. 1990s

Cast: R. Arun Kumar, Rani Warad, Shivananda B. Turuvanur, Suprith R, Swapna Shettigar, Dev Rathavara

R. Arun Kumar, Rani Warad, Shivananda B. Turuvanur, Suprith R, Swapna Shettigar, Dev Rathavara Director: Nanda Kumar CM

Nanda Kumar CM Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Family Drama

Romantic Family Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 24, 2025

Based on a true incident that occurred in Mysuru, the movie 1990s tells the story of two lovers from conflicting communities. Their bond deepens amid adversity, but societal pressure, prejudice, and tradition challenge their love.

The movie takes us on a journey of whether their relationship will survive or fall apart under the weight of cultural expectations.

7. Tortoise: The Tale of Murders

Cast: Suraj Setty, Vidya Prabhu, Chillar Manju, Jahangir

Suraj Setty, Vidya Prabhu, Chillar Manju, Jahangir Director: Venkatesh N.

Venkatesh N. Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Release Date: October 24, 2025

Tortoise: The Tale of Murders centers on Vicky, a journalist investigating a series of mysterious murders in the city. As he digs deeper, he uncovers shocking secrets that link to the crimes.

The suspense builds as Vicky pieces together the disturbing truth behind the murders.

8. Yaarigu Helbedi

Cast: Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J. Achar, Comedy Khiladi Appanna, Ashwini Polepalli, Sharath Lohitashwa, Shabareesh Kabbinale

Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J. Achar, Comedy Khiladi Appanna, Ashwini Polepalli, Sharath Lohitashwa, Shabareesh Kabbinale Director: Shiva Ganesh

Shiva Ganesh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 24, 2025

Yaarigu Helbedi is a comedy-drama about a man whose one small lie spirals into chaos, endangering his relationships and future. This light-hearted film examines how far someone will go to protect a secret, and what happens when the truth finally emerges.

The cinematic venture features Chethan Vicky and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Chaithra J. Achar in the lead roles.

9. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim

Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, Abu Salim Director: Noufal Abdullah

Noufal Abdullah Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy Thriller

Fantasy Horror Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Release Date: October 24, 2025

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders (also marketed as Night Riders) is a fantasy horror comedy thriller starring Leo and Kumbalangi Nights actor Mathew Thomas.

Postponed earlier to avoid clashing with Kantara: Chapter 1, the movie arrives in theaters this week. The story revolves around Shyam, a lively and charismatic young man who, along with his close friends, sets out to investigate a mysterious darkness haunting the village of Nellikkampoyil, known for having villagers wrapped in age-old myths.

Apart from Mathew, the flick also has Aavesham fame Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and many more in key roles.

