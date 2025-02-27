Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 21 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's nine-year-old romantic drama nets Rs 5 lakh; inches closer to finish line
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam has fetched Rs 5 lakh on third Thursday of its re-release at the box office. The 2016 film is all set to close its curtains soon.
Sanam Teri Kasam, a tragic romance released in 2016, failed to leave an impact at the box office during its original run. Cut to 2025, the nine-year-old film made a remarkable theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. It boasts of a heartfelt storyline making the audience go on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and impressive performances by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Sanam Teri Kasam has finally found its audience and is inching closer to the finish line.
Sanam Teri Kasam Adds Rs 5 Lakh On Day 21; Finishes 3 Weeks All In Glory
Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam added Rs 5 lakh to its business at the box office on third Thursday. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-led movie has finished three weeks of its glorious re-release today.
If we analyze its performance on the weekly basis, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week. In the second week, the collection of the nine-year-old movie stood at Rs 6.75 crore. In the third week, the cult film recorded Rs 2.3 crore, bringing its cume business to Rs 35.15 crore net in India.
|Week/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 26.15 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 6.75 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 18
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 8 lakh
|Day 20
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 21
|Rs 5 lakh
|Total
|Rs 35.15 crore
More About Sanam Teri Kasam
Sanam Teri Kasam marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's theatrical debuts. The makers have announced its sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Amid reports of Shraddha Kapoor being considered for the sequel, Mawra recently reacted to the speculation in an interview, saying that it will be a "blockbuster" in its first attempt.
Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters
Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 21 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film completes three weeks; nears end of VICTORIOUS run