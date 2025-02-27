Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 21 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's nine-year-old romantic drama nets Rs 5 lakh; inches closer to finish line

Sanam Teri Kasam, a tragic romance released in 2016, failed to leave an impact at the box office during its original run. Cut to 2025, the nine-year-old film made a remarkable theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. It boasts of a heartfelt storyline making the audience go on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and impressive performances by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Sanam Teri Kasam has finally found its audience and is inching closer to the finish line.

Sanam Teri Kasam Adds Rs 5 Lakh On Day 21; Finishes 3 Weeks All In Glory

Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam added Rs 5 lakh to its business at the box office on third Thursday. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-led movie has finished three weeks of its glorious re-release today.

If we analyze its performance on the weekly basis, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week. In the second week, the collection of the nine-year-old movie stood at Rs 6.75 crore. In the third week, the cult film recorded Rs 2.3 crore, bringing its cume business to Rs 35.15 crore net in India.

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 15 Rs 25 lakh Day 16 Rs 30 lakh Day 17 Rs 25 lakh Day 18 Rs 10 lakh Day 19 Rs 8 lakh Day 20 Rs 10 lakh Day 21 Rs 5 lakh Total Rs 35.15 crore

More About Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's theatrical debuts. The makers have announced its sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Amid reports of Shraddha Kapoor being considered for the sequel, Mawra recently reacted to the speculation in an interview, saying that it will be a "blockbuster" in its first attempt.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

