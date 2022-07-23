Shamshera Day 1 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer takes a slow start; Collects Rs. 10 cr

After much ado, Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres. The film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor into movies after 4 years and director Karan Malhotra after 7 years. The film had monumental expectations from it since it marked the collaboration of the greatest of filmmakers. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the hype and the opening day numbers of the film are underwhelming to say the least.

Shamshera embarked on its journey with an opening between Rs. 9.65 cr and Rs. 10.65 cr nett on day 1. The numbers are poor, considering that the film released in over 4350 screens at the domestic box office. The opening is way lower than what the industry expected out of it and the slow start suggests a bumpy road ahead. Shamshera was expected to emerge as the number one Bollywood opener of the year but it will as the fourth or the fifth, depending upon how the film has performed outside multiplex chains. The film did have movement through the course of the day but it wasn’t on expected lines.

Yash Raj Films opted for a very aggressive pricing for this historical epic and average ticket rates were among the lowest for a Bollywood film this year. The footfalls have been tough to come by and on a quest to get a higher turnout, the makers seem to have lost out on the extra buck that they could make. It is to be seen if the film is able to grow from here or not, since mass films generally tend to see a drop on Saturday, before they consolidate on Sunday. The biggest beneficiary of the lackluster opening of Shamshera is Ek Villain Returns, which will be releasing less than a week later, on the 29th of July.

