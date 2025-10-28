Benny Blanco Celebrates One Month of Being Married to Selena Gomez with UNSEEN Beach PIC

Benny Blanco is the best husband to have, and the music producer is once again proving that Selena Gomez made the right choice! On October 27 local time, exactly one month after he and the songstress exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, he shared a sweet photo of them taking a walk down the beach. With their backs to the camera, the couple appeared very much engrossed in living out their love story, without a care for the rest of the world.

Benny Blanco is celebrating even the smallest of milestones in his relationship with Selena Gomez, and honestly, what else can one ask for? The songwriter had a sweet ‘one month’ tribute for his wedding to his lady love, and it’s all things romantic. His photo showed the two dressed down and taking a walk on the beach. Follow-up images showed him having a pizza moment, followed by a private dinner at an izakaya-like restaurant, likely celebrating his month full of love beside his wife.

All about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s nuptials

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco held their wedding at a private 70-acre estate on September 27, 2025, known for its lush gardens, which is nestled in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. It is said that the guests attended a rehearsal dinner at an exclusive mansion in Hope Ranch one day before the wedding and were stationed at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara. The 170-200-member guest list included the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Nina Dobrev, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Saldaña, and Paul Rudd, their industry friends.

Other co-stars included Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Ashley Park from Only Murders in the Building, as well as David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jennifer Stone from Wizards of Waverly Place.

