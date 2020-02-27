Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film struggles to reach 40 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has been running in theatres since last Friday and it is on a downward trend post the weekend. On Wednesday, the collections dropped by 10-12% and the film continued to struggle.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: After a successful opening weekend and great reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was all set to take on the weekdays too. However, the downward trend continued during the working days at the box office. As per the latest report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan continues to grapple to reach the Rs 40 Crore mark in just 6 days of its release since last Friday. After a great opening weekend of over Rs 30 Crore, Ayushmann’s film’s collections dropped significantly and the Wednesday figures prove it.

As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected an estimated Rs 2.60-2.65 Crore at the box office on Wednesday. This shows a further drop of 10-12% from Tuesday’s box office collection and the film surely is struggling to even make it to Rs 40 Crore mark. The total box office collection of Ayushmann’s film is estimated at Rs 39.85 - 39.90 Crore and the trend shows a downfall for the film, despite the good reviews.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the story of Aman and Kartik who fall in love with each other but have to fight with their family to stay together. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta were also a part of the film. Despite the great reviews, the film has continued to struggle at the box office during the weekdays. The competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hasn’t been too much. Despite all this, Ayushmann’s film is grappling to leave an imprint at the box office. This Friday, ’s Thappad releases and will take on both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot. It will be seen how Ayushmann’s film performs in comparison to the new release.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 3 Crore

Day 6- Rs 2.60-2.65 Crore (estimates)

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 39.85- 39.90 Crore (estimates)

