Box Office: Ahead of Jaat's release, Lookback at opening day of Sunny Deol's all-time blockbuster Gadar 2

Sunny Deol will be back in theaters in a few days. After the phenomenal theatrical run of Gadar 2, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming release, Jaat. The action thriller will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Ahead of its release, let's take a look at the opening day business of Gadar 2 and how it performed at the box office two years ago.

Delving Into How Gadar 2 Performed On Its Opening Day

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues was released in 2023. The sequel arrived in cinemas, 22 years after the original release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which has achieved a cult status. In the 2023 release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their respective roles.

Gadar 2 had a thundurous beginning at the box office. It earned Rs 39 crore on its opening day. The action drama boasts of being the third biggest opener of the year after Pathaan (Rs 55.75 crore) and Jawan (Rs 64 crore).

Gadar 2 is the 14th highest opener of all time in Hindi markets. It emerged an all-time blockbuster at the box office.

Jaat's Opening Day Expectations

Jaat, which marks Sunny Deol's comeback after two years, is among the highly-anticipated movies of 2025. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the upcoming actioner also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others.

Going by the predictions, Jaat is expected to open at Rs 10 crore at the box office. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of Sunny Deol's yet-to-be-released movie. The trailer packed with high-octane action sequences and dramatic storyline has generated quite a buzz ahead of its release. It will surely elevate the hype of the movie to another level this week.

The opening day performance of Jaat will also be determined based on its advance bookings which should begin soon. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers which co-produced the 2024 all-time blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

