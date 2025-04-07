Sikandar Box Office: 5 reasons why the Salman Khan starrer failed to woo audiences

Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar is being considered one of the weakest movies of Salman Khan in recent times. It failed to meet the high expectations of the masses, including fans, due to several factors. Let's go through five reasons why Sikandar couldn't woo the audience.

5 Reasons Why Sikandar Couldn't Impress The Audiences

1. Outdated concept with subpar execution

Sikandar doesn't offer much to the audience due to its outdated concept. With its weak script and subpar execution, the mass action drama couldn't woo them despite Salman Khan's screen presence. Many cinegoers felt that the superstar looked tired throughout the movie and was quite stiff in action scenes.

2. Poor dialogue delivery

Not just the concept, Sikandar also couldn't impress the cinegoers with its dialogues. Salman Khan failed to spread his charm with bland dialogue delivery. Not just him; the dialogue delivery of the entire star cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, felt poor. It seemed like the whole team didn't put much effort into the dialogue writing and execution.

3. Songs failed to create hype

Sikandar featured decent songs like Sikandar Naache, Zohra Jabeen, and Hum Aapke Bina, which could have otherwise saved the film from being a debacle. With forgettable lyrics and underwhelming music, the soundtrack album missed the banger vibes of Salman Khan's old chartbusters and failed to create much-needed hype.

4. Salman Khan's bad phase

Salman Khan seems to be losing his grip over the audience, including his loyal fan base. He hasn't had a blockbuster venture for the last eight years since Tiger Zinda Hai, which hit the screens in 2017. Cinegoers are not interested in watching him perform action scenes, and some of them hope to see him in roles like he did in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

5. Routineness and shift of audiences' preferences

The disappointing run of Sikandar is proof that, more than relying on stars, there is a need for better scripts. The lukewarm box office performance of the Salman Khan starrer indicates a shift in the audience's preference for good storytelling over star power. AR Murugadoss' directorial venture was heavily banked on Salman's superstardom, which hasn't turned out to be fruitful this time.

