Singham Again Day 19 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's cop actioner fetches Rs 1.20 crore; Emerges a success story

Director Rohit Shetty, who is best known for the Golmaal franchise and the Cop Universe franchise, released his highly-anticipated film, Singham Again on Diwali. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the cop drama features the actor reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, an honest police officer. Singham Again will be a success at the box office. It witnessed a slight drop at the box office on the third Tuesday.

Singham Again Earns Rs 1.20 Crore After 10% Drop On Day 19

Singham Again has been maintaining a decent hold at the box office. Its verdict would be semi-hit by the end of its theatrical run. As per early estimates, Singham Again fetched Rs 1.20 crore net on the third Tuesday, bringing India's total gross collection to Rs 225.05 crore in three weeks.

Speaking of week-wise collections of Ajay Devgn-starrer, it minted Rs 163.75 crore in the opening week. This was followed by Rs 47.75 crore in the second week and Rs 13.55 crore in the third week.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 163.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.25 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.25 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Day 14 Rs 3 crore Day 15 Rs 3 crore Day 16 Rs 3.5 crore Day 17 Rs 4.5 crore Day 18 Rs 1.35 crore (Revised) Day 19 Rs 1.20 crore (Estimated) Total Rs 225.05 crore (Estimated) in 19 days

Singham Again Inches Closer To Simmba's Lifetime Collection

Going by the estimates, Singham Again will soon touch the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office in India by the end of this week. The range would be around Rs 240-Rs 250 crore. It is now expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 2018 action-comedy, Simmba, which earned Rs 240 crore in domestic markets.

On its 12th day, Ajay Devgn's cop actioner crossed the overall India's net collection of Fighter which minted around Rs 200 crore net earlier this year.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Singham Again

All About Singham Again

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was released on November 1, coinciding with Diwali. It clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Ajay Devgn-starrer features Kareena Kapoor Khan as his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat who gets kidnapped. Arjun Kapoor plays the main villain, Danger Lanka. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff play crucial roles in the recently-released movie.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

