EXCLUSIVE: Shubman Gill wants to get superpowers of Spider-Man in World Cup Finals - Here's why

Shubman Gill is one of India's most promising young cricketers who has won a lot of admiration for the brand of cricket he has played over the last few years. He enjoys a huge following and to cash on the massive popularity of this budding talent, Sony Pictures India roped in Shubman to dub for the Indian Spider-Man character Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi, in the new animated Spider-Man film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which has released in Indian theatres today and will release in the States tomorrow. Shubman graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his where he talked about his admiration for Spider-Man, his first Spider-Man memory, his favourite Spider-Man and a lot more.

Shubman Gill Shares How He Would Use Spider-Man Powers To His Advantage In The World Cup Final

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interaction with Himesh Mankad, when Shubman Gill was asked about what he would do if he was Spider-Man for a day, he firstly said that he would want to swing across the buildings. Then he added something interesting to his answer, in relation to the Cricket World Cup, that made the two chuckle. He said, "I would want to be Spider-Man in the World Cup final because I would have spider-sense and I would be able to catch balls". Now that's one interesting answer to secure the World Cup for India. As we write, Shubman Gill has left for the World Test Championship in England which is scheduled for next week.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Now Playing In Indian Theatres

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is now playing in Indian theatres. It has released in 10 different languages of which Shubman Gill has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man character Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi. The film registered good advance bookings and the opening of the film seems in the range of Rs 4.5 - 5 crores nett going by how the film is tracking. These numbers are good for an animated film that has released in 1800 screens across India. If the film ends up netting Rs 5 crores, it will mean that the film has registered the biggest opening for an antimated film in India, beating the current best, Incredibles 2. The global weekend of the film is projected to be in the 200 million dollars range.

Across The Spider-Verse will be the first choice for Indian cinegoers this week and you can watch it now at a theatre near you, now.

