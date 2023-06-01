Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse sells around 40000 tickets in national chains for opening day in advance

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse releases today in theatres in India, a day prior to its release in The States. There is great anticipation for this film in India and the advance bookings are a testament of it. The film has a wide release of around 1800 screens, double of what the first part, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, had in India back when it released. With around 40,000 tickets already sold in the three national chains of India, the film is expected to take a good opening to set a foundation for a solid run in Indian theatres.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has Sold Around 40,000 Tickets In 3 National Chains In India

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has sold around 40,000 tickets in three national chains for the opening day. Till 9pm a day prior to release, over 20,000 tickets were sold in PVR, 10,000 tickets in Inox and 5,000 tickets in Cinepolis and now it is comfortably around or over 40,000 as this piece goes live. These numbers indicate an opening of around Rs 4.5 crores, which would make it the second highest opener for an animated film in India, only behind Incredibles 2. There is a chance that Across The Spider-Verse trumps it but for that, it will need strong on the day movement which is always difficult for a mid-week release. It, in all certainty, will record the biggest day for an animated film in India on Saturday and Sunday, with numbers that can potentially be double of what it secures on Thursday and Friday.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Will Best The First Part Of The Franchise In 2 Days Flat

The first part of the franchise, Into The Spider-Verse collected around Rs 9 crores nett in India at the time of its release and Across The Spider-Verse will best it in 2 days flat. The Saturday and Sunday numbers can match the lifetime collections of the first instalment. Spider-Man as a brand is very strong and it is still growing with each movie. The live-action Spider-Man films have been running bonkers since the early 2000s but now, even the animated version of the superhero franchise is joining the party. Animated films have never had a big market in India but the collections of Across The Spider-Verse can help understand what the potential of these films is in the country.

Shubman Gill Has Been Roped To Dub For The Indian Spider-Man

The makers have aggressively promoted the film in India. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi. Across The Spider-Verse is releasing in 10 different languages, which shows how serious the makers are with respect to the film. As far as the worldwide collections go, Across The Spider-Verse is set to have a phenomenal first weekend of over 200 million dollars worldwide, with many territories crossing the gross collections of the first instalment in the first weekend itself.

You can book your tickets for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and watch it in theatres from today, the 1st of June, in India.

