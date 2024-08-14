Shraddha Kapoor’s red saree with a velvet blouse will ensure you top the list of best-dressed wedding guests

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance in a stunning red saree that every woman would love to wear as a wedding guest outfit.. In the middle of all that bustle and rush of her yet to be released film Stree 2, she has been entertaining us with her sartorial elegance in red ensembles (method dressing for her look in Stree 2) and her red saree once again has us in awe. Let’s delve into the details of her beautiful red saree.

Shraddha’s saree in beautiful red sheer fabric with golden borders that run all along the edges. The borders feature geometric designs, adding a twist to the traditional saree. Small golden motifs are stitched onto the saree’s drape, making the outfit sparkle.The pleats of the saree are in the lighter shade of red creating a dual toned effect. These pleats also include similar golden motifs, thus coordinating with the rest of the saree in a splendid manner.

She paired her saree with a sleeveless red velvet blouse. The blouse features a plunging neckline. Rich velvet fabric used in combination with sheer fabric is making the saree look even more elegant.

A red saree like Shraddha is perfect for attending weddings. It’s traditional, vibrant and elegant design makes it the perfect choice for ceremonies and reception. As red color is considered auspicious, it’s also a great choice for festivals like Navratri and Diwali.

Speaking about her jewelery and make-up, she opted for silver pieces from Palmonas. She wore delicate silver earrings and a matching ring, which complemented her outfit without overpowering it.

The actress kept her make-up simple yet elegant. She opted for soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips creating a natural and fresh look. her hair was styled in soft waves and parted in the middle, finishing her look with panache.

Talking about why this look works, Shraddha's choice of a red sheer saree is ideal for any event that is special or important. This is the outfit that attracts attention and has a sense of elegance because of its mixture of bright red with gold design plus her simply but stylishly.

