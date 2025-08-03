Box Office: Su From So scores a blockbuster second weekend of Rs 15 crore; Kannada horror comedy grosses Rs 35 crore in 10 days

Starring JP Thuminad, Su From So has been running in theaters for over a week. Also featuring Shaneel Gautham, the horror comedy has already emerged as a blockbuster in its home state. The Kannada new release marks Thuminad's directorial debut. It has now ended its second weekend on a good note at the Karnataka box office.

Su From So grosses Rs 15 crore in 2nd weekend in Karnataka, crosses Rs 35 crore overall

Bankrolled under the banner of Light Buddha Films, Su From So has been maintaining an excellent hold at the Karnataka box office. It collected Rs 20.8 crore in the first week of its release.

Then, the JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham starrer earned Rs 3.8 crore on the second Friday and Rs 5.3 crore on the second Saturday. Now, the business of the Kannada movie stood at Rs 5.9 crore gross on the second Sunday, bringing its second weekend earnings to Rs 15.1 crore.

The total gross collection of Su From So currently stands at Rs 35.9 crore.

Weeks/Days Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 20.8 crore Second Friday Rs 3.8 crore Second Saturday Rs 5.3 crore Second Sunday Rs 6 crore Total Rs 35.9 crore

Su From So eyeing Rs 50 crore in final run

Su From So has received positive word of mouth from the audience and the critics. JP Thuminad's directorial is expected to reach the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. If it turns out well, the horror comedy drama can also touch Rs 60 crore or Rs 70 crore in its home state depending on its performance in the coming days.

Su From So is running parallel to movies like Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Thalaiva Thalaivi, and Kingdom at the Indian box office. All these movies are performing quite well. In Bollywood, after Saiyaara's wave, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 have also taken up screens.

Su From So In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

