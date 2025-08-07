Box Office: Raj B Shetty's Su From So breaks out in Kerala; Gears up for a bigger 2nd week than first in the state

Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty is running high on exceptional word of mouth. After opening to collections of roughly Rs 1 crore in the state of Karnataka, the movie is well set for a lifetime total of over Rs 60 crore and possibly even Rs 70 crore, based on how it holds after the release of Coolie and War 2.

Su From So Registers 5 Times Higher Collections On Day 6 Than Its Opening Day In Kerala

While Su From So is shattering myths in the home state, it is also making its presence felt in Kerala. Released a week after its home state release, in Kerala, The Raj B Shetty movie opened with collections of Rs 8.50 lakh gross on day 1. The word of mouth of the movie on day 1 was ultra-positive, as a result of which the collections of the movie are growing each passing day. The day 6 collections of the movie are over 5 times more than the opening day number, and this shows how well the movie has been received in the state that loves its cinema.

The Day Wise Gross Collections Of Su From So In Kerala Are As Under

Day Gross Kerala Collections 1 Rs 8.50 lakh 2 Rs 32 lakh 3 Rs 59.50 lakh 4 Rs 40 lakh 5 Rs 45 lakh 6 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 2.30 crore gross in 6 days

Su From So Targets A Rs 6 Crore Plus Gross Lifetime In Kerala, With Week 2 Greater Than Week 1

Su From So is projected to do Rs 6 - 7 crore gross in its lifetime, in Kerala. It will be among the highest grossing Kannada movies in Kerala, only behind KGF 2 and Kantara. Kannada cinema is really turning it on since the pandemic. From barely any films with Pan-India reception, they suddenly have a bunch of films in the all time highest grossing Indian films list. The Kannada production house Hombale Films has arguably become India's biggest production house too. Su From So will fall slightly short of the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club, but it is another breakout film from Sandalwood nonetheless.

