Su From So Karnataka Box Office 2nd Saturday Update: Kannada blockbuster registers biggest day of its run; Set for Rs 60 crore plus finish

Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty is on a historic run at the Karnataka box office. The movie is having a kind of run that very few movies enjoy. After an excellent first week of Rs 20.80 crore gross, the movie added Rs 3.80 crore on its second Friday. The second Friday collections were not just higher than the first Friday collections, but they were almost four times the day 1 number. On second Saturday, the estimates for Su From So are an incredible Rs 5.50 crore.

The Day Wise Karnataka Gross Collections Of Su From So Are As Under

Day Karnataka Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 20.80 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.80 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 5.50 crore (est) Total Rs 30.10 crore gross in 9 days

Su From So's 2nd Weekend In Karnataka Will Be Twice As Big As Its First

A Rs 15 crore second weekend is on the cards, and that would mean that the second weekend collections will be more than double of the first weekend collections. The second week will certainly be higher than the first week. The early projections are that Su From So will end up with a lifetime of Rs 60 - 70 crore. For a movie to double its first week numbers is already considered to be excellent, but for it to do three times or more is just phenomenal.

Su From So Is Performing Well Despite Strong Local Competition

One must not forget that Su From So is playing in theatres when multiple Indian movies are performing well. Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Thalaiva Thalaivi and Kingdom are already doing well and Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 have also taken up screens. The future of Indian cinema looks bright with majority audiences preferring content over stars. The films that have recently done well are the films with no big cast. One of them is an animated film that already has a limited market in a country like India.

Su From So In Theatres

Su From So plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

