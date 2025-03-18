The Diplomat India Box Office Day 5: John Abraham's actioner nets Rs 1.20 crore on first Tuesday; requires strong push for successful first week
The Diplomat has earned Rs 1.20 crore net in India on fifth day of its release. John Abraham-starrer should gain momentum to end its first week successfully.
Set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan's relations, The Diplomat is the latest release at the box office. John Abraham-led movie hit the screens on March 14, 2025 on the occasion of Holi. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat has completed five days of its theatrical run.
The Diplomat Earns Rs 1.2 Crore On Day 5; Requires Strong Push
Backed under the banner of T Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat collected Rs 1.2 crore on first Tuesday at the box office. A day earlier, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer earned Rs 1.25 crore net in India. The political thriller recorded Rs 13.25 crore in the opening weekend.
After adding fifth day, the cume collection of The Diplomat stands at Rs 15.7 crore. The film requires strong push to be able to sustain well while ending the first week on a positive note.
Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are Mentioned Below:
|Days
|India Net Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 4.5 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Total
|Rs 15.7 crore
Who Plays What In The Diplomat?
Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat features John Abraham as real-life Indian diplomat J. P. Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, the woman who claims to be an Indian citizen while seeking repatriation to India. The film also stars Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.
Kumud Mishra plays the role of a senior diplomat advocate, N.M.Sayyed. Sharib Hashmi's character is called Tiwari who works as an official of the Indian Foreign Service in Pakistan.
The Diplomat is running parallel to the holdover release of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava which is in its fifth week.
The Diplomat In Cinemas
