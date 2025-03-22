The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 9 Trends: John Abraham and Shivam Nair's movie shows positive signs amid IPL's arrival

Released on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat stars John Abraham in the lead role. He is playing the role of Indian diplomat, JP Singh working in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. Led by John, The Diplomat has been showing positive signs in the second weekend.

The Diplomat Moves Ahead On A Positive Note Amid IPL's Arrival

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat maintained a moderate hold at the box office in the first week. It gained momentum on the eighth day. Now, the political thriller is moving ahead on a positive note while showing good signs amid the Indian Premier League's arrival. The film will witness a jump on the ninth day of its release.

Going by the trends, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's movie is expected to range around Rs 2 crore on second Saturday. The film has earned Rs 20.2 crore in the last eight days.

The Diplomat vs Chhaava vs Tumko Meri Kasam

Currently, The Diplomat has two competitions in the Hindi markets, Chhaava and Tumko Meri Kasam. While Vicky Kaushal's film has been a frontrunner for over a month, Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer arrived in cinemas yesterday.

Chhaava, which will close its curtains soon, has emerged a blockbuster. The Diplomat has a better hold than Tumko Meri Kasam at the box office. The political thriller exploring the theme of diplomacy has received positive reception among cinephiles. The strong word of mouth is credited to its compelling narrative and John's powerful performance.

Produced by T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat comes a few months after John Abraham's previous release, Vedaa, which bombed at the box office.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

