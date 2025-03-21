The Diplomat Box Office India Day 8: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's movie grows on 2nd Friday; nets Rs 1.45 crore

Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, The Diplomat has received positive reception among its release. The film, however, has had a moderate run in the first week. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller has now entered second weekend on a positive note.

The Diplomat Nets Rs 1.45 Crore On Day 8; Crosses Rs 20 Crore

Produced by T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat has earned Rs 18.75 crore in the first week. On Day 8, John Abraham-starrer earned Rs 1.45 crore net in India. The eighth day business was 10 percent higher than its earnings on Day 7. The political thriller has crossed Rs 20 crore. The cume collection of the movie now stands at Rs 20.2 crore.

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat begin its journey with a decent opening weekend. After three days, the film started witnessing low businesses on fourth, fifth, and sixth days. Shivam Nair's helmer maintained same figure on Thursday as it earned on Wednesday.

India Net Collections Of The Diplomat Are Listed Below:

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 18.75 crore Day 8 Rs 1.45 crore Total Rs 20.2 crore

The Diplomat Gets New Competition, Tumko Meri Kasam

The Diplomat has been performing moderately well in theaters amid the parallel run of Chhaava. John Abraham's actioner has found a new competition in the market titled as Tumko Meri Kasam which has been released today. Starring Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Adah Sharma, the legal drama has opened on a poor note.

The Diplomat will have another competition, i.e. Sikandar. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming film is slated to be released on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

