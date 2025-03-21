The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 8 Trends: John Abraham's movie gains momentum after entering 2nd weekend

The Diplomat is the latest release in Bollywood which is running parallel to holdover release, Chhaava. Led by John Abraham, the political thriller is also joined by Sadia Khateeb who has earlier worked in Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. The Diplomat has gained momentum on eighth day.

The Diplomat Witnesses 10% Rise On Day 8

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat witnessed a rise in its business on eighth day from what it earned on Day 7, i.e. Rs 1.30 crore. Going by the trends, John Abraham-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 1.45 crore on second Friday.

The Diplomat earned Rs 18.75 crore net business in India in the first week. Speaking of which, the political thriller, also starring Sadia Khateeb, had a moderate opening week. It had a decent first weekend and later witnessed a downward trend on weekdays.

John Abraham Refers To The Diplomat As "National Award Film"

The Diplomat has received positive reception for its narrative and John Abraham's performance. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John expressed how the audiences have perceived his movie which explores the themes of diplomacy. "People are telling me, 'This should be a National Award film. What are we doing?’ And this is not me talking," the actor told us.

John Abraham also revealed that many OTT channels "rejected" his recently released film, The Diplomat as they "didn't find it great".

Meanwhile, The Diplomat will require magical business in the second weekend as its theatrical run will be affected by the arrival of the Indian Premier League. The first IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held on March 22, 2025, i.e. Saturday.

The Diplomat also features Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and others.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.