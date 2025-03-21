Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film falls prey to piracy, leaked online; Cyber police registers case

The Mumbai Police have filed a case against the unauthorized distribution of Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava across multiple digital platforms. This action was taken after a complaint was lodged by Shri Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Pvt Ltd, an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd.

The agency reported that the film had been illegally shared through 1,818 internet links. Chhaava, which was released nationwide on February 14, 2025, has suffered significant losses at the box office due to widespread online piracy.

Authorities have taken action under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 316(2) and 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 51, 63, and 65A of the Copyright Act, Section 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Amendment 2023), and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Cell has launched an active investigation into the matter. Authorities are closely monitoring various online platforms and tracking the illegal distribution links to identify those responsible. The Mumbai Crime Branch remains dedicated to curbing digital piracy and preventing any further unauthorized sharing of the film.

The film, an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed Marathi novel of the same name, narrates the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

According to Pinkvilla's box office report, Chhaava has entered its sixth week at the Hindi box office and has witnessed a 10% increase in collections from the previous day. Based on current trends, the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is expected to earn around Rs 3 crore.

In its five-week run, Chhaava has amassed a net total of Rs 528.55 crore in India. Already a blockbuster, the film is now inching closer to its finish line, aiming to conclude with over Rs 550 crore net in India. On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.