Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 7: Anupam Kher and Esha Deol's legal drama nets Rs 3 lakh on Thursday; ends first week on a low note
Tumko Meri Kasam has added Rs 3 lakh more to its net business while ending its first week at the box office. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film arrived in theaters on March 21, 2025.
Tumko Meri Kasam, helmed by Vikram Bhatt, arrived in the third week of March this year, seven days after the Holi festival. Starring Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh, the legal drama has been the lowest performer in the current box office race in Hindi markets. It has completed its first week on a low note.
Tumko Meri Kasam Collects Rs 3 Lakh On Day 7
Backed by Indira Entertainment, Tumko Meri Kasam had a low opening of Rs 15 lakh on Friday and maintained same figure on Saturday and Sunday. It showed no signs of improvement on weekdays. On Day 7, Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer has collected Rs 3 lakh net in India as it finishes its first week run.
The cume collection of Tumko Meri Kasam now stands at Rs 60 lakh net at the Indian box office.
Here's How Much Tumko Meri Kasam Collected In A Week:
|Days
|Net India Business
|Day 1
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 5 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 4 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 3 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 3 lakh
|Total
|Rs 60 lakh
Tumko Meri Kasam Heads For A Disastrous Fate
Set against a courtroom narrative, Tumko Meri Kasam failed to reach even Rs 1 crore in its first week. Also featuring Adah Sharma, Vikram Bhatt's helmer seems to be heading towards being a disaster.
Tumko Meri Kasam, which is running parallel to Chhaava and The Diplomat, is currently lagging behind in the box office race. It has a few more days to perform as Sikandar will enter the box office market on March 30, 2025. Going by its poor performance, it will lose screens to the upcoming commercial entertainer which is shouldered on Salman Khan.
Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas
Tumko Meri Kasam is playing in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer? Tell us in the comment section.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 6: Esha Deol and Vikram Bhatt's movie nets Rs 3 lakh; Runs in the last legs ahead of Sikandar's release