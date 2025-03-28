Box Office: Revisiting Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala's last collaboration Kick; Can Sikandar secure same fate?

Salman Khan has frequently collaborated with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in his career spanning nearly four decades. The superstar previously worked with him in movies like Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and others. As they are reuniting for Sikandar, we are analyzing their last blockbuster collaboration, Kick and if the upcoming film can secure same fate.

Delving Into Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick: Reception And Box Office Performance

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick arrived in cinemas on July 25, 2014. The action comedy starred Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda, the 2014 film received mixed reviews from critics. Kick earned popularity for its iconic dialogues with special mentions to "Devil aapke peeche, aap devil ke peeche, too much fun" and "Ismein kick hai". It also boasts of peppy soundtrack including songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Hangover, and Yaar Naa Miley.

Kick was a remake of the 2009 Telugu original of the same name. Despite being a remake, this Bollywood entertainer was a box-office hit in India and worldwide.

Backed under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson, Kick earned Rs 211.75 crore net business at the Indian box office. Nadiadwala's directorial debut opened at Rs 25 crore on the first day of its release, i.e. Friday.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer was a blockbuster. The 2014 action comedy turned out to be Salman's highest grossing film in India back then. It was also his first movie to enter Rs 200 crore club during its release.

Can Sikandar Secure The Same Fate As Blockbuster Kick?

Sikandar marks Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's reunion project. They have joined hands for AR Murugadoss' directorial film after 11 years. Going by the ultra-successful run of their last collaboration Kick, Sikandar has the potential to be a blockbuster. However it will depend on pre-sales, walk-in bookings, and word of mouth.

Both the films belong to the action genre with Salman performing high-octane sequences. Kick was an Eid release and Sikandar is also arriving on the festival this time. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is expected to receive respectable footfalls. Sikandar should touch the Rs 200 crore mark in its lifetime business in India to be able to come close to Kick.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.