Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal starrer crime drama sells over 1 Million tickets on BookMyShow

Thudarum Box Office: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is currently dominating the Kerala box office with his latest release, Thudarum, a crime drama helmed by director Tharun Moorthy. Released on April 25, the film marks the return of the iconic on-screen pair Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles. As this recent Malayalam release continues its strong run at the box office, it has sold over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow across India in just four days.

Thudarum sells over 1 Million tickets on BookMyShow in 4 days

The record achieved by the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum speaks volumes about its massive success. Over its first four days, the film saw an exceptional boost over the weekend, with Saturday registering the highest number of bookings — 360,000 tickets sold, accounting for 36% of the total share in just a single day. As expected, Monday recorded the lowest, yet still impressive, number of bookings at 231,000 tickets.

The last Malayalam film to reach this milestone was also a Mohanlal starrer — L2: Empuraan, released in March, which is now nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Riding on extremely positive word-of-mouth and massive pre-release hype, Thudarum is expected to maintain its strong momentum at the box office in the coming days. In its four-day run so far, the film has grossed Rs 27.20 crore at the box office. With a weekend gross of Rs 20.30 crore, it remained solid on Monday with a Day 4 collection of nearly Rs 6.90 crore.

Beyond its domestic performance, Thudarum is also witnessing even greater success in overseas markets.

The film marks a continuation of Mohanlal’s current blockbuster streak, which began with the action-thriller epic L2: Empuraan. Judging by current trends, Thudarum is poised to extend this streak with even greater numbers, solidifying its position among the highest-grossing films of Mohanlal’s illustrious career.

Thudarum in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

