Box Office: Thudarum becomes 4th biggest Malayalam opener in overseas markets; Mohanlal dominates Top 6 list

Mohanlal’s latest release Thudarum is going bonkers at the box office. Billed as a family drama, the movie directed by Tharun Moorthy is winning over the hearts of the audience in cinemas. The Malayalam movie has taken a banger start in overseas markets, becoming one of Mohanlal’s best openers.

Thudarum clocked over USD 1.25 million on its opening day in the international markets. The movie emerged as the fourth biggest opener in Malayalam cinema in foreign territories. Interestingly, the family drama surpassed the opening day collections of Mohanlal’s blockbuster movie Lucifer (2019) overseas.

Among the top 6 biggest overseas openers of Malayalam cinema, five movies belong to Lalettan—an incredible record for any Indian actor. While L2 Empuraan rules the top spot with a historic opening of USD 5.01 million, the second spot is grabbed by Marakkar (USD 1.66 million, incl. previews). The third spot is secured by Dq Salmaan’s Kurup, which opened with USD 1.62 million, incl. previews—the only non-Mohanlal movie in the list.

Further, the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots belong to Thudarum, Lucifer, and Odiyan, respectively. Take a look at the list below.

Top Malayalam openers at the overseas box office are as follows:

L2 Empuraan: USD 5.01 million

Marakkar- Lion Of The Arabian Sea: USD 1.66 million incl. previews

Kurup: USD 1.62 million incl. previews

Thudarum: USD 1.25 million

Lucifer: USD 1.16 million

Odiyan: USD 1.16 million

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

