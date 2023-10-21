Tiger Nageswara Rao Day 1 Box Office: Ravi Teja film takes average start; Impacted by other Dussehra releases

Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja in the lead role and directed by Vamsee, released in theatres worldwide on the 20th of October. The film took an average start of around Rs 8.29 crores at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs 7.08 crores came from India. The business of Tiger Nageswara Rao was impacted by competing releases like Bhagavanth Kesari and Leo, else the opening could have been a lot higher. What's unfortunate for the film is that it has not been able to generate many eyeballs in the Hindi market, something that it was supposed to, in order to breakout. The prospects of this Ravi Teja film depend on how it holds through the festive season.

In terms of preference, Tiger Nageswara Rao is the third most preferred movie option of the Dussehra season, only behind Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari. However, the difference between the first, the second and the third is a lot. The film still has a long way to go, to emerge as a profitable venture for everyone involved. It was valued at Rs 35 crores and what it has managed in terms of share is around Rs 4.50 crores on the first day.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 2.50 crores (Rs. 1.25 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 0.75 crores (Rs. 0.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 3.02 crores (Rs. 1.88 crores share including hires. Rs 1.53 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 6.27 crores (Rs. 3.63 crores share including hires. Rs 3.28 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 0.50 crores

Rest - Rs. 0.31 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 0.81 crore (Rs 0.39 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 7.08 crores (Rs 4.02 crores share including hires. Rs 3.67 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Bhagavanth Kesari is as follows:

Total India - Rs 7.08 crores (Rs. 4.02 crores share including hires. Rs 3.67 crores excluding hires)

USA - 120k USD

Rest - 26k USD

Total Overseas - 146 thousand USD = Rs 1.21 cr (Rs 0.48 crores share)

Total Worldwide gross - Rs 8.29 crores (Rs 4.50 crores share including hires. Rs 4.15 crores excluding hires)

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who was the most wanted thief of south India and managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger.'

When And Where To Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher among others.

