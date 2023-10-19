Tiger Nageswara Rao Pre-Release Business: Ravi Teja starrer locks deal of Rs 35 crores at worldwide box office

Tiger Nageswara Rao is among the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The film stars mass maharaja Ravi Teja and is directed by the talented Vamsee. The units of the film, be it the teaser, trailer or the songs have been received well and it finally gears up for a release tomorrow, that is on the 20th of October, 2023, on the occasion of Dussehra. The worldwide pre-business of Tiger Nageswara Rao has been locked for an amount of Rs 35 crores excluding printing and advertising, which means that the film will have to secure a share of over Rs 37 crores to breakeven for everyone.

Tiger Nageswara Rao's Pre-Release Deal Gets Locked For An Impressive Rs 35 Crores Worldwide

Ravi Teja's film has locked a deal of around Rs 30 crores in APTS and around Rs 5 crores outside it, for a total of around Rs 35 crores. This is a pretty impressive deal considering the fact that it is competing with a number of other releases which are directly eating into its business. Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari are already the pick of the films for most audiences this weekend and it will take a favourable word of mouth for this Ravi Teja starrer to reach the safety mark. The advance bookings so far are underwhelming and nowhere near what they should be. But again, what matters is the word of mouth.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Budget And Other Details

Tiger Nageswara Rao has been lavishly shot. The film is said to have cost around Rs 50 crores of which the non-theatrical recoveries pretty much cover the budget. Rave Teja is a popular figure in the digital space and thus it is never an issue for his film to fetch good non-theatrical deals. All that now matters is the acceptance from theatre-going audiences.

Watch the Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who was the most wanted thief of south India and managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger.'

When And Where To Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao can be watched at a theatre near you from the 20th of October, 2023. The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher among others.

