Top highest first day grossers at Indian box office: Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan Fourth, Highest for Bollywood

Jawan opened with Rs. 90 crores approx at the Indian box office yesterday. The Hindi version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer accounted for Rs. 78.50 crores (Rs. 65 crores Nett) while another Rs. 11.50 crores (Rs. 9.25 crores Nett) came from the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. This places it as the fourth highest-grossing first-day film in Indian cinema history, just behind the three centurions, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2.

For Bollywood, Jawan now holds the highest first-day number and is the only film from the industry in the top five openers. It surpassed Adipurush for the title, which technically was a Bollywood film, though the way its box office operated, it resembled more of a Telugu film. With Jawan now coming close to the Rs. 100 crore mark, it has reduced the margin between the top opener at India level i.e. Baahubali 2 and the top Bollywood film as before the start of the year it was more than double.

The list of top openers is headlined by the films which crossover to two or more industries' audiences to some degree, as it has become very tough to be among top openers catering to just one language audience. For Adipurush it was a South superstar in a Bollywood production while in Jawan it was a Tamil crew in a Bollywood production headlined by a Bollywood superstar, which enabled that extra Rs. 7-8 crores from South India.

The top fifteen highest first-day grossers at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 133 crores RRR - Rs. 131 crores KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 127.50 crores Jawan: Rs. 90 crores approx Saaho - Rs. 86.50 crores Adipurush - Rs. 84.50 crores 2.0 - Rs. 70 crores Pathaan - Rs. 69.50 crores Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Thugs of Hindostan - Rs. 63 crores War - Rs. 62 crores Beast - Rs. 58.25 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs. 55 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - Rs. 53 crores Happy New Year - Rs. 50.50 crores

