Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer scores record breaking 125 crores day one Worldwide
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan grossed Rs. 128 crore worldwide on first day, surpassing Pathaan's Rs. 108 crore and marking the highest-ever opening day in the industry's history.
As anticipated, Jawan has kicked off its overseas journey with a remarkable start, amassing an estimated $4.50 million (Rs. 37.50 crores) approx on its opening day. The initial figures closely mirror those of Pathaan, with most markets performing on a similar level, albeit with some minor variances. Depending on the actual numbers from some of the markets, Jawan's opening day may surpass or fall slightly short of Pathaan.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer also made a splash domestically, with first-day estimates hovering around Rs. 90 crores. Combining the two gives a phenomenal Rs. 128 crore worldwide opening day, setting a new milestone for Bollywood, surpassing Pathaan's Rs. 108 crore and marking the highest-ever opening day figure in the industry's history.
The territorial breakdown for overseas first-day box office collections of Jawan is as follows:
US/Canada: USD 1,400,000
Middle East: USD 1,500,000 approx
Australia: USD 260,000
New Zealand: USD 50,000
Malaysia: USD 90,000 approx
Singapore: USD 100,000 approx
Nepal: USD 100,000 approx
Rest of Asia: USD 100,000
United Kingdom: USD 350,000
Germany: USD 170,000
Rest of Europe: USD 250,000
Rest of World: USD 75,000
Total: USD 4,450,000
