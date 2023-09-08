Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer scores record breaking 125 crores day one Worldwide

As anticipated, Jawan has kicked off its overseas journey with a remarkable start, amassing an estimated $4.50 million (Rs. 37.50 crores) approx on its opening day. The initial figures closely mirror those of Pathaan, with most markets performing on a similar level, albeit with some minor variances. Depending on the actual numbers from some of the markets, Jawan's opening day may surpass or fall slightly short of Pathaan.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer also made a splash domestically, with first-day estimates hovering around Rs. 90 crores. Combining the two gives a phenomenal Rs. 128 crore worldwide opening day, setting a new milestone for Bollywood, surpassing Pathaan's Rs. 108 crore and marking the highest-ever opening day figure in the industry's history.

The territorial breakdown for overseas first-day box office collections of Jawan is as follows:

US/Canada: USD 1,400,000

Middle East: USD 1,500,000 approx

Australia: USD 260,000

New Zealand: USD 50,000

Malaysia: USD 90,000 approx

Singapore: USD 100,000 approx

Nepal: USD 100,000 approx

Rest of Asia: USD 100,000

United Kingdom: USD 350,000

Germany: USD 170,000

Rest of Europe: USD 250,000

Rest of World: USD 75,000

Total: USD 4,450,000

