Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 16: Sasikumar's heartwarming comedy drama holds well; enters 3rd weekend with Rs 2 crore

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, is doing well at the box office. Released on May 1st, the movie has wrapped up its two weeks on a phenomenal note and is entering its third week with a bang. The movie continued to record a solid hold at the box office, showing better trends than Suriya starrer Retro.

Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the heartwarming family drama has recently crossed the Rs 45 crore mark and is now heading towards the Rs 50 crore club. The Sasikumar starrer added Rs 2 crore on the 3rd Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs 48.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie has already bagged a blockbuster verdict, thanks to its superlative box office performance. It still has some fuel left; the movie will keep attracting the audience for a long run.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.75 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 5.75 crore 11 Rs 6.50 crore 12 Rs 3.00 crore 13 Rs 2.50 crore 14 Rs 2.25 crore 15 Rs 2.00 crore 16 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 48.25 crore (est.)

Tourist Family in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

