'I'm not going to increase my salary': Sasikumar on Tourist Family surpassing Kutti Puli and Sundarapandian's box office

Tourist Family is a Tamil family drama that hit the big screens on May 1. Despite clashing with films like Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro, it turned out to be a massive success. While many might assume that the star cast would be on cloud nine and looking to increase their fees, Sasikumar's response on the matter might surprise you.

During a recent press meet, the actor revealed that Tourist Family is by far his highest-grossing film. It has surpassed the overall collections of Sundarapandian and Kutti Puli. Sasikumar mentioned that the movie earned around Rs 2.5 crore on its first day alone— the amount some of his earlier films made during the entire theatrical run. Despite the success, he stated that he has no intention of increasing his remuneration.

In his words, "Tourist Family is the highest-grossing film of my career, surpassing Kutti Puli and Sundarapandian. On the first day, it collected around Rs 2.5 crore, which is equal to the lifetime box office collection of some of my earlier films. I’m not going to increase my salary because of this success."

Tourist Family, produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, continues to perform impressively at the box office. The family comedy-drama opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1 and completed its 10-day run with a solid Rs 20 crore collection in Tamil Nadu.

According to estimates, the film added another Rs 2.5 crore on Day 13. This pushed its total domestic gross to Rs 42 crore in the state alone. The movie is on track to surpass Rs 50 crore in its full theatrical run within the home market. Globally, Tourist Family has already crossed that milestone. With the momentum still strong, all eyes are on how the film performs in the coming weeks.

