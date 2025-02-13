Vidaamuyarchi Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar starrer continues its STRUGGLE after an excellent start

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is struggling for an audience at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is heading for an unfavorable end.

Vidaamuyarchi continues struggle; wraps 1st week on average note

Released on February 6th, Vidaamuyarchi is completing 1 week at the box office, today. The morning occupancy on Day 7 is low across the state. Looking at its trends on the weekdays, it is expected to record another a poor day at the ticket window.

While the struggle of Vidaamuyarchi continues, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 70 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and is now approaching the Rs 75 crore mark. Though it had a solid opening of Rs 25.50 crore, the movie failed to build an encouraging similar momentum, resulting in an underwhelming first-week collection.

Vidaamuyarchi loses screens; all eyes are on second weekend hold

Due to its lackluster box office performance, the Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan movie lost screens to the holdover releases of Kudumbasthan and others. Though the box office fate of Vidaamuyarchi is already sealed, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the second weekend, starting tomorrow.

As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi will end its theatrical run under the Rs 100 crore mark, somewhere around Vettaiyan’s lifetime collections in the state. Its global cume is expected to be around Rs 150 crore by the end of the entire run. The movie will turn out to be an Average performer at the global box office.

