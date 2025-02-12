Thandel Day 6 Andhra Box Office: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer holds strong, eyes Super-Hit verdict
The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel registered a healthy hold on Day 6. Check out the details.
Thandel, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is doing wonders at the box office. The survival romantic drama based on a true story is holding up very well on the weekdays.
Thandel records solid hold on Day 6; aims for Super-Hit verdict
Released on February 7th, Thandel justified its title and stood tall like a leader at the box office. The movie opened with an excellent Rs 12.50 crore on its debut day. Further, maintaining a flat run, it wound up its opening weekend at Rs 36 crore.
The movie refused to slow down on the weekdays, too. As per estimates, the movie recorded a solid hold on Day 6, too, hinting towards its success among the audience.
Thandel emerges as the second big success for Tollywood cinema
Thandel emerged as the second big success for Telugu cinema this year after the Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. It will keep enjoying its box office run for a couple of weeks, as there is no significant release in Telugu-speaking states in February 2025.
The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer was also released in Tamil and Hindi markets. However, it couldn’t do much in the other markets outside its home due to major competition from Vidaamuyarchi, Sanam Teri Kasam, Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Interstellar, and others.
Thandel is playing in cinemas now
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
