Hrithik Roshan pens note for Rajinikanth ahead of War 2 vs Coolie box office clash: 'Took my first steps as an actor at your side'

Megastar Rajinikanth completes 50 glorious years in the acting industry, a milestone which only a few are able to achieve. As today marks this special day, the actor has been receiving best congratulatory messages from all. Congratulating the legendary actor on this huge achievement, Hrithik Roshan also penned a sweet note for his 'inspiration'. To note, Hrithik's upcoming action-thriller War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie are slated to release on the same day, August 14.

Hrithik Roshan pens a note for Rajinikanth

A day before War 2 release, Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned a sweet note for the legendary actor. Marking 50 years of Rajinikanth's presence in the Indian Film Industry, Hrithik gave a shout-out to his legacy and on-screen magic. Roshan even mentioned how he kicked off his acting journey beside Rajinikanth and called him his 'first teachers.'

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's message here-

For those uninformed, Hrithik Roshan shared the screen with Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan Dada (1986) as a child actor.

As War 2 and Coolie will be clashing at the box office on August 14, Hrithik's heart-warming gesture towards the megastar left the internet amused.

About War 2 and Coolie

Speaking about their upcoming films, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is just a day away from its release. The actor is set to be back on-screen with his popular character Major Kabir from War. The sequel, War 2, is set to be the sixth instalment of YRF's Spy Universe.

The film will showcase Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in leading roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is set to release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Coolie is also releasing on big screens on August 14. Along with Rajinikanth, the movie stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan.

