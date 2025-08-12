War 2 Hindi Advance Booking Update: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's actioner sells 78,000 tickets in top chains for Thursday, with 1 days to go

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, continued with good bookings in India for the Hindi version. With the opening of bookings in the southern states, there was a significant increase in the film's momentum. With just one day to go, the actioner has sold 78,000 tickets in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, and the final count seems to be around 150,000-175,000 tickets. This sets the movie up for an opening day in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, with a potential to reach Rs 35 crore net.

War 2 Sells 78,000 Tickets In Top Chains With 1 Day To Go In Hindi; Gears Up For A Rs 30 Crore Plus Net Start; Telugu Bookings Start Well

War 2's bookings in Telugu states have started on a heartening note. Jr NTR fans have been aggressive with the bookings in the twin state. Obviously, the collections are not like a quintessential Tollywood movie because it is seen as a Bollywood film at the end of the day, limiting its potential. But, they are pretty solid. It will likely take the third biggest Bollywood opening for the Telugu dub, only behind Saaho and Adipurush.

War 2 Will Aim For A Rs 50 Crore Plus Day 2 In Hindi

War 2 will aim to smash Rs 50 crore plus net on Independence Day, for the Hindi version alone. All that the movie really requires is good reports to unleash its potential. The clash of War 2 with Coolie never felt like too big of an issue initially. However, Coolie has done extremely well to make inroads in markets where War 2 looked to be like the clear favourite.

War 2's International Bookings So Far Are Strictly Ordinary

War 2's international bookings so far are ordinary. A USD 2.5 million opening day and USD 8 million opening weekend is on the cards. The global opening weekend of War 2 looks to be in the Rs 300 - 350 crore range, as compared to Coolie, which is cruising towards Rs 400 crore.

