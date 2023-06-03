Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 1 Box Office: Emerges 2nd biggest opener for Vicky Kaushal; Collects Rs 5.45 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar had a healthy first day of around Rs 5.45 crores nett. These numbers didn't look possible early yesterday but the buy one get one offer towards the evening prior to release boosted its prospects significantly, not to take anything away from the fact that there was some genuine excitement for the product, thanks to a fresh new pairing and because of the hit music. The momentum stayed through the first day and shall hopefully stay over the weekend as there is a level of appreciation for the film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is Vicky Kaushal's 2nd Biggest Opener In A Lead Role While It Is The 4th Best For Sara Ali Khan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the second biggest opener for Vicky Kaushal in a lead role after Uri: The Surgical Strike and the fourth biggest opener for Sara Ali Khan after Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Kedarnath. What makes the opening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke particularly special is the fact that both actors had their last few films release directly on digital and for them to still be able to pull the crowds to theatres means that actors can command a good theatrical pull despite digital premiere of their films, if the combination is right and there is enough to keep viewers invested.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Has Managed To Nett Rs 3.35 Crores From The Indian National Chains Alone

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had sold around 22000 tickets in the three national chains before its release. The first day collections in the three national chains at the end of day 1 stands at around Rs 3.35 crores nett. Of the Rs 3.35 crores, Rs 1.54 crores have come from PVR, Rs 1.11 crores from Inox and Rs 70 lakhs from Cinepolis. It is more than medium sized films like Shehzada and Selfiee this year and this is good news as the budget of the Vicky-Sara starrer is significantly lower than the above-mentioned films and so are the average ticket prices. These number before the pandemic would be written off but in the post pandemic world, they are very respectable and give the film a certain chance.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is The Most Preferred Movie Choice For Indian Moviegoers This Friday

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has emerged as the most preferred movie choice for Indian moviegoers this Friday, trumping Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which was initially expected to be the most preferred choice in India this week. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has taken a reasonable start but it is all about capitalising the momentum that it has got on the first day. Ideally, the film should be looking at an opening weekend of Rs 20 - 22 crores from here and if it holds well over the weekdays, it can end up doing over Rs 40 crores and maybe even 50 crores in its eventual run. The opening day number does paint an encouraging picture if not good or great.

Here's A Look At The Biggest Vicky Kaushal Film Openers Theatrically (In Lead Roles)

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs 8.50 crores nett

2. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - Rs 5.45 crores nett (approximately)

3. Bhoot: The Haunted House - Rs 4.90 crores nett

4. Manmarziyan - Rs 3.30 crores nett

5. Raman Raghav 2.0 - Rs 1 crore nett

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

