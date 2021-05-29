Broken But Beautiful 3 Review: Siddharth Shukla’s tale of love is cliché but fast paced

Read Pinkvilla's review of Siddharth Shukla's digital debut, Broken But Beautiful 3, co-starring Sonia Rathee and Ehan Bhatt. Is it worth your time? Find out

Director: Priyanak Ghose

Cast: Siddharth Shukla, Sonali Rathee, Ehan Bhat

Platform: Alt Balaji

Rating: 2.5 stars

Broken, but Beautiful, that’s the perfect saying to describe the new series featuring Siddharth Shuka and Sonia Rathee. While the screenplay is cliché with stuff that we have seen in every Bollywood romantic saga that falls in the intense space, there’s something in the narrative that keeps us hooked onto the screen, wanting to know how Agastya and Rumi’s love story proceeds. The director, Priyanka Ghose, takes a novel approach to establish the leads in the first two episodes of the series, taking us through their personality traits.

The third and forth episode is when they fall for each other and then begins the evolution of the two characters, finding solace in each other’s energy and approach to life. Broken But Beautiful 3 is beautiful, but then, there’s nothing that you have not seen before. Apart from the two leads, there’s Ehan Bhat, who plays a charismatic man with a magnetic presence. The music as also the production values too are top notch with no compromises made on the budget or scale of the film. However, the dialogues are just about average, and tend to get repetitive too after a point of time.

While the fate of story depends on what happens in the coming six episodes, one can easily say that the makers have taken the first four episodes to set the base for the drama to explode. Coming to performances, Siddharth Shukla leaves a mark in playing the eccentric Agastya and gets hang of the emotions without going too over the top. He makes a smashing debut on the digital world. Sonia makes a confident forray into the world of acting as the happy go lucky Rumi, who is fighting several inner conflicts ranging from heartbreak to jealously. Ehan Bhat, though doesn’t have a lot of scope to perform, succeeds in doing what the script demands him to – look charismatic. The rest of the cast do justice to their respectable roles.

All said and done, Broken But Beautiful 3 has a heart at it’s right place, but breaks too easily as it fails to bring in the novelty. While it has ample for the Siddharth Shukla fans, as also the daily soap audience, who will lap onto it in a big way, but this one doesn’t have anything to offer to the ones exposed to the global content on world wide web. It's a mixed bag and will find mixed reactions depending on the respective taste buds.

Note: This review is for the first four episodes of Broken But Beautiful 3

Credits :Pinkvilla

