EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Aditya Singh on Sidharth Shukla’s demise & how the late actor’s family is holding up

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. Some of his friends and colleagues including Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Rajukummar Rao, Patralekhaa, , and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among many others visited the late actor’s house to pay their respect. Shukla‘s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh was also spotted at Sidharth’s residence. “Everyone is just shattered and numb,” Vishal told Pinkvilla.

He further adds, “This is heartbreaking. But the way his mom is handling all of it is really commendable. She is the strongest woman I have ever seen in my life. Everyone in their house is putting up a strong front including his sister.” Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Shukla’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sahil Vaid had said that he didn’t know how to react to the unfortunate news.

“People have seen him only in Bigg Boss, but that’s not what he was. He was a really sweet guy. We used to call him a gentle giant. I thought that we have had our share of losses, but this time is taking a lot of people away,” Sahil had said.

Sidharth’s friend Nikitin Dheer also took to Twitter to express his grief. “Extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sidharth Shukla, I met him just a while ago, sad how unpredictable life is,” he wrote. Actor also wrote on Twitter, “Sad, shocking, May god gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into different word peacefully. Om Shanti.”

