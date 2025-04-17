BTS’ Jin reveals full tracklist for second solo album Echo, featuring Choi Ye Na collab; check out song list

The wait is nearly over for ARMYs worldwide: Jin of BTS is officially returning with his second solo album, Echo, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch. After days of speculation, the full tracklist has now been revealed, giving fans a deeper look into what promises to be a heartfelt and sonically diverse musical journey.

Slated for release on May 16 at 1 p.m. KST, Echo marks Jin’s first solo comeback in six months, following the success of his debut solo effort Happy, which dropped in November. That album was met with critical acclaim and strong commercial performance, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

The upcoming album will feature seven tracks, with the lead single titled Don’t Say You Love Me. The track is expected to blend Jin’s signature tender vocals with a bittersweet lyrical message about love, distance, and letting go. Joining the title track are six additional songs, each carrying a unique theme and soundscape: Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, 구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds), Background and 오늘의 나에게” (To Today’s Me).

The build-up to Echo began earlier this week, with BigHit Music officially announcing Jin’s comeback on April 15. Just a day later, on April 16, the promotional schedule for the album was released, setting the stage for a series of teasers, concept photos, lyric snippets, and video previews to roll out in the coming weeks. Fans can expect multiple forms of content leading up to the release.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Jin is currently appearing on the variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, where he has been showing a more relaxed and humorous side of himself. His presence on the show has allowed fans to see another layer of his personality, making his upcoming comeback feel even more personal.

As the countdown begins, anticipation for Echo continues to grow, not just among BTS fans but within the broader K-pop community. Whether it’s the poetic song titles, the surprise feature from Choi Ye Na, or the emotional weight promised by the main track, Echo is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the spring.

