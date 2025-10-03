The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift's album set to dominate music charts, know release time in India and US

Taylor Swift is making headlines for her upcoming music album, The Life of a Showgirl. It will be her 12th studio album, which is officially scheduled to be dropped on October 3, 2025 at midnight in the Eastern time zone. Talking about other time zones, it will be available at 9 PM PT on October 2 in the U.S. West Coast, 5 AM in the UK, 7 AM in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Egypt, 8 AM in the UAE, 1 PM in Japan and parts of Korea, 12 PM in the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. In India, the album will debut at 9:30 AM.

The highly anticipated album was first announced by Swift in August 2025, on now-fiance and longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce's popular podcast, New Heights. The album is touted to be one of the most awaited pop releases of this year. Insiders expect it to dominate the global charts upon its release, given the hype and buzz among the Swifties, much like Taylor's previous hits- Midnights and 1989.

The album will be available to stream across all major music platforms- Spotify, Apple TV, and YouTube. Reportedly, The Life of a Showgirl has a total of 12 music tracks which collectively has a runtime of nearly 41 minutes.

Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift for title track

Interestingly, pop star Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift for the title track of The Life of a Showgirl. Other 11 confirmed tracks in the album include:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

Eldest Daughter is reportedly the longest track in the album, with a runtime of 4 minutes and 6 seconds, while the shortest track is Actually Romantic which is about 2 minutes and 43 seconds long.

