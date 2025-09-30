BTS to go on world tour from May to December 2026? K-pop group’s plans for return to music scene revealed

BTS is back in the K-pop world after the completion of each of the seven members’ military services. Following the singers’ return in June, they headed off to Los Angeles for a couple of months to reconvene and write their new record. Said to have been working with award-winning composers and producers, the septet returned with a plan to release their comeback album in spring 2026. Now, a report claims that post dropping their album, the group will set out on a world tour from May to December in the coming year.

BTS’ tour plans revealed: Report

According to a report from Finance News, Kim Hyun Young, a researcher at Hyundai Motor Securities, shared on September 30 that the 2026 BTS world tour is expected to span eight months, from May to December next year, with supposedly 65 performances planned and an audience of 4 million people estimated to be attending. Apart from that, the average number of attendees per show is expected to be over 60,000 fans; meanwhile, the group’s operating profit is expected to rise to the 100 billion KRW range starting in the second quarter of next year, after the start of the tour.

On the other hand, BTS is gearing up to conduct a two-week event from September 24 to October 5. They will screen four concert films across 2,500 theaters in 65 countries worldwide. Keeping the energy high, the group is getting ready for pop-up store events in many cities globally, right up until their world tour next year.

Currently, the members are back in South Korea, said to be working on the recording and planning bit of their album, with the concept reportedly already set in place. Some of them hop in and out of the country for brand commitments with appearances across the Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

